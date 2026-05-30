Forget standard vanilla. Hyderabad’s homegrown dessert scene is currently undergoing a massive creative renaissance, driven by independent minds who treat ice cream as both a heritage art form and a modern culinary science. From 80-year-old hand-churned fruit classics to zero-sugar fitness tubs, the city’s local creators are crafting hyper-niche experiences for a rapidly evolving palate.

If you want a true taste of local innovation, Siasat.com has made a list of five unique homegrown brands that belong on your radar.

1. Famous Ice Cream

When talking about Hyderabad’s homegrown ice cream brands, it is impossible not to talk about Famous. Operating for over 80 years beneath the historic clock tower of Moazzam Jahi Market, it is an essential piece of Hyderabad’s living history. It refuses to give in to modern manufacturing shortcuts. Instead, it preserves the culinary art of traditional, hand-churned sancha ice cream. Using only milk, sugar, and seasonal fruit pulp with no artificial colours or heavy stabilisers, its texture is lighter, icier, and more refreshingly fruit-forward than dense Western-style ice cream. Served on open-air tables inside a heritage courtyard, it offers a nostalgic midnight ritual that transcends generations. Their sitaphal, mango and lychee ice cream is to die for.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

2. Tai Tai Creamery

Catering to a younger, digitally native crowd, Tai Tai Creamery brings an East Asian street food experience straight to Hyderabad. Their entire concept is built around Taiyaki, traditional Japanese fish-shaped waffle cones that are baked fresh on-site. The contrast between the warm, crisp, cake-like waffle and the velvety, premium soft-serve ice cream creates a distinct texture. The must try here are soft-serve flavours like Matcha, Cereal Milk, Custard, and premium chocolate.

3. Mislicks

Mislicks approaches ice cream making with the precise mindset of an independent pastry kitchen rather than a mass dairy factory. Operating heavily out of Hyderabad’s tech corridor, this brand treats each tub as a multi-layered, plated dessert. They are celebrated for their incredible playful formats, such as ice cream sundaes, sandwiches and ice cream tacos. Their small-batch approach allows them to balance sophisticated pairings that challenge traditional flavour baselines. When ordering from here, do not forget their OG Banoffee Pie, Pistachio, Very Berry Matcha and Salted Caramel.

4. Gymelt

Born right in the heart of Hyderabad’s IT and fitness hub, Gymelt completely disrupts the notion of ice cream as a “cheat meal.” Developed as a specialised functional dessert, it explicitly targets the city’s massive corporate wellness and gym subcultures. Gymelt uses food science to eliminate added sugars and drastically lower calories while injecting a massive protein boost. Do try the high-protein tubs of Belgian Chocolate, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Classic Vanilla.

5. Indulge by Almond House

Almond House has been a legendary name in Hyderabadi craftsmanship since 1989. With Indulge, they applied their deep understanding of local artisanal confections to the premium gelato and ice cream space. Indulge stands out for its clean-label, hyper-premium formulation and its ice creams are exceptionally dense, rich, and completely devoid of artificial fillers. They serve their scoops in distinctive, collectable ceramic cups that customers can take home. Furthermore, they are a local pioneer in the high-end vegan dessert space, creating plant-based nut-milk ice creams. Do try its Rich Almond Butter (a cult signature), Pink Guava Chilli and African Dark Chocolate with Roasted Almond.

How many of these brands have you tried?