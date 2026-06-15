Nearly 40 pc of Hyderabad voters may receive SIR notices

Hyderabad: The pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana came to an end on Friday, June 12.

According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, 43.3 percent of the voters in Hyderabad are mapped with the 2002 SIR list.

SIR mapping anomalies in Hyderabad

As per the report, nearly 40 percent of the voters may receive notices due to anomalies in the mapping.

Some of the anomalies that are being checked are:

Name mismatch Age gap with parents less than 15 years or over 50 years Age gap with maternal/paternal grandparents less than 40 years More than six voters mapped with a single voter in the 2002 SIR list Age gap between siblings mapped with a voter in the 2002 SIR list of less than nine months

Documents needed in case of anomalies

Odisha, where SIR is going on, adopted the “panchnama” route to resolve anomalies. In the process, signatures of residents in the locality are used to validate disputed entries.

Uttar Pradesh and other states, during its Phase 2 SIR, took a documentation route instead. Voters there were asked to establish their relationship with the elector listed in the 2002 SIR records through any documents, not necessarily those prescribed by the Election Commission of India.

Under the documentation approach, voters mapped with parents were required to submit any document carrying both their name and their father’s or mother’s name. Those mapped with maternal grandparents had to produce a document showing their own name alongside their mother’s, as well as their mother’s document establishing her link to her parents.

Also Read 88 lakh voter anomalies in Telangana SIR, highest in Hyderabad

Similarly, electors mapped with paternal grandparents were asked to provide a document linking them to their father, along with the father’s document establishing his own parental linkage.

In the case of Telangana, the exact process that will be adopted for resolving SIR anomalies has not yet been formally announced.

However, given that a team of officials recently visited Odisha and the experiences gathered were shared at a statewide video conference chaired by the CEO on April 20, the panchnama route is considered the likely model.

Mapping percentage

As per the DC report, Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 43.3 percent mapping.

Across Telangana, 70 percent mapping has been completed. However, nearly 90 lakh voters are in the ‘voters with anomalies’ category.

Though anomaly cases will be resolved through verification of documents, those who remain unmapped need to submit one of the ECI-listed documents.