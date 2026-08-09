Congress leader booked for animal sacrifice during Bonalu

The complainant stated that the leader organised the animal sacrifice at a village on August 5 and uploaded on social media.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Telangana Congress leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj smiling in an office setting.
Congress leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj 

Hyderabad: The Patancheru Police booked a case against Congress leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj for alleged animal sacrifice during Bonalu celebrations at Chitkul.

Madhu sacrificed a buffalo and uploaded the video on his social media account.

Based on a complaint by animal rights activist Adulapuram Goutham on August 7, a first information report (FIR) under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged, police said.

Subhan Bakery

Goutham works as a Cruelty Prevention Manager at Stray Animal Foundation of India (NGO). He also said he visited the village (near Hyderabad) on August 6 and found that the buffalo was indeed sacrificed. He urged police to take necessary action.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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