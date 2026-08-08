Fire at Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, over 25 people rescued

Hyderabad: Over 25 people were rescued after a fire broke out in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills Road No 11, Opposite CARE Hospital, in the wee hours of Saturday, August 8.

The accident occurred in the cellar of the building, which contained a wine shop.

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On information, fire and HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) officials rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

When asked about the cause of the fire accident, an officer told Siasat.com that they are still under probe. “There is no loss of human lives. We are still investigating the cause and how much property loss,” the officer said.