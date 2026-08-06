IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm, monsoon rains deficit may dip

Hyderabad has witnessed 277.3 mm of rain against the normal of 313.7 mm so far in the current monsoon.

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Street flooded with rainwater in Hyderabad amid unseasonal weather and hailstorms.
Hyderabad experiences first unseasonal rains and hailstorms of 2026, causing flooding and disruption.

Hyderabad: The monsoon rains deficit in Hyderabad is likely to dip as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms till Saturday, August 8.

Apart from thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. are also forecasted.

Near normal rainfall in Telangana

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), so far, Telangana has received 379 mm of rain against the normal of 402.1 mm in the current southwest monsoon.

Subhan Bakery

The rains forecasted by IMD Hyderabad for the next three days are likely to bring the monsoon deficit further down.

District-wise, the highest excess rainfall has been recorded in Kamareddy, as it recorded 581 mm against the normal of 442.6 mm. Other districts that recorded excess rainfall are Medak and Rangareddy.

IMD forecasted monsoon rains to bring down deficit in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad too, the weather department has forecasted rains. The upcoming showers are likely to bring down the rainfall deficit, which is currently 12 percent.

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Hyderabad has witnessed 277.3 mm of rain against the normal of 313.7 mm so far in the current monsoon. The forecasted rains are likely to improve the water levels in the reservoirs across the state.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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