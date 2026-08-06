Hyderabad schools to observe three consecutive holidays

Hyderabad: Schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe three consecutive holidays this month, on August 8, 9, and 10.

Bonalu festival

For Bonalu, the educational institutions will remain closed on August 10. The city will witness the grand finale featuring the Rangam (oracle ritual), Pothuraju dances, and the concluding Ghatam procession.

The holidays on August 8 and 9 are for the second Saturday and Sunday. Although the government calendar lists August 10 as a holiday for Bonalu, it is yet to be declared officially.

With a long weekend ahead, families have planned to travel to their native places.

Other holidays for Hyderabad schools

In August, educational institutions in the state are likely to remain closed for 11 days. These include five Sundays, three optional holidays, and three general holidays.

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Schools in Hyderabad and other districts will remain closed on August 10 for Bonalu, August 15 for Independence Day, and August 26 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, all of which have been notified as general holidays.