Hyderabad schools to observe three consecutive holidays

These holidays are on August 8, 9, and 10.

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Group of children with backpacks and hats at school, ready for a day of learning.
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Hyderabad: Schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe three consecutive holidays this month, on August 8, 9, and 10.

Bonalu festival

For Bonalu, the educational institutions will remain closed on August 10. The city will witness the grand finale featuring the Rangam (oracle ritual), Pothuraju dances, and the concluding Ghatam procession.

The holidays on August 8 and 9 are for the second Saturday and Sunday. Although the government calendar lists August 10 as a holiday for Bonalu, it is yet to be declared officially.

Subhan Bakery

With a long weekend ahead, families have planned to travel to their native places.

Other holidays for Hyderabad schools

In August, educational institutions in the state are likely to remain closed for 11 days. These include five Sundays, three optional holidays, and three general holidays.

Schools in Hyderabad and other districts will remain closed on August 10 for Bonalu, August 15 for Independence Day, and August 26 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, all of which have been notified as general holidays.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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