Hyderabad: Auto driver hacked to death in public in Saidabad

The accused has been identified as Suman, Ameer's neighbour, who is also an auto driver.

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Auto driver hacked to death in public in Saidabad
Auto driver hacked to death in public in Saidabad

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old auto driver was hacked to death in full public view in Singareni Colony on Tuesday, August 4, allegedly over a financial dispute.

The deceased, Ameer, was rushed to Osmania General Hospital but was declared dead. The accused has been identified as Suman, Ameer’s neighbour, also an auto driver. He is absconding.

A video of the incident shows Ameer lying on the ground covered in blood as Suman repeatedly attacks him with a sickle. A crowd can be seen wailing, but no one steps out to intervene.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to reporters, Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj raised alarm over the rise in crimes in the state and demanded a speedy investigation. “This incident is completely barbaric…Ameer has eight children…now who will take care of them?” he said.

A case has been registered by Saidabad Police, and further investigation is underway.

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