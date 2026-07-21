Rowdy-sheeter accused in wife’s murder hacked to death in Meerpet

Nandanavanam Suri, who was the prime accused in the murder of his wife and brother-in-law Salman, was murdered by a person named Afroz and his accomplices.

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The image shows Nandanavanam Suri, who was brutally murdered by his opponents in Meerpet on Monday night, July 20, 2026.
Nandanavanam Suri

Hyderabad: A rowdy-sheeter was brutally murdered by his opponents under the Meerpet Police Station’s limits on Monday night, July 20.

As per reports, Nandanavanam Suri, who was the prime accused in the murder of his wife and brother-in-law Salman, was murdered by a person named Afroz and his accomplices.

On Monday night, Afroz made Suri come to a place near TKR Engineering College in Meerpet. When he arrived, Afroz and his team threw chilli powder in Suri’s eyes and then indiscriminately hacked him to death with sharp weapons.

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Reports also stated that the police had banished Suri from entering the city because of multiple cases in which he was the accused. It was not clear whether the banishment period had ended, or if he violated it.

It was not yet clear whether Afroz was related to Suri’s wife and brother-in-law Salman.

The Meerpet police believe that past rivalry may have been the reason for the murder. Special teams were formed to nab Afroz and his accomplices. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

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Calls made by Siasat.com to reach Meerpet Station House Officer went unanswered.

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