Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter murdered in Pahadi Sharif

Hyderabad: A murder occurred in the Pahadi Sharif police station area on Saturday night.

A 32-year-old rowdy sheeter named Shaik Amer was killed by unknown individuals in Shaheen Nagar, Pahadi Sharif police station limits.

Amer was involved in the Mubarak Sigar murder case in 2024.

The Pahadi Sharif police have started an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination to Osmania Mortuary. Senior officials visited the crime spot.

Relatives of the man informed the police that 10 to 12 persons came on two wheelers, called Shaik Amer to a secluded place for discussion on some issue, and nabbed him.