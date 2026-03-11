Brace for eight days of rains, hailstorms; IMD Hyderabad forecasts haze

Hyderabad: Residents of Telangana need to get ready for eight days of rains and hailstorms, apart from hazy conditions forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad.

The state is expected to witness thunderstorms, rains, and hailstorms.

Thunderstorms expected

As per a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, thunderstorms are expected across Telangana during March 16–23.

Apart from rains and hailstorms, Telangana districts are likely to witness hazy conditions as predicted by IMD Hyderabad.

According to the weather enthusiast, a severe thunderstorm is expected across the state, which will begin in north and central Telangana.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING ⚠️⛈️



I'm repeating again, from March 15, very intense thunderstorms ahead in Telangana starting with North, Central TG



From March 16/17, entire Telangana will be under wrath of SEVERE THUNDERSTORM and HAILSTORMS with gusty winds



Requesting farmers… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 11, 2026

“It’s going to be a prolonged active rain spell for various parts of Telangana during these days. It’s going to be a prolonged active rain spell for various parts of Telangana during these days,” the weather enthusiast added.

RESPITE AHEAD NEXT 3DAYS



After super hot weather since last 4days, finally temperatures to drop during March 9-11, East TG 36-37°C, HYD 34-35°C, other districts 35-36°C



POWER STORM WARNING ⚠️💥



Dear people of Telangana, get ready for POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS, RAINS, HAILSTORMS… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 9, 2026

IMD Hyderabad issues alert for rains

The weather department has not only forecasted hazy conditions but also issued yellow alert in view of the expected thunderstorm, ligtning and squall on March 15.

As per the department’s prediction, the hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning or night hours till March 15.

In view of the rains and hailstorm forecasts, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly next week.