Brace for eight days of rains, hailstorms; IMD Hyderabad forecasts haze

Published: 11th March 2026 2:54 pm IST
Flooded Hyderabad streets during unseasonal rains with cars and motorbikes in water.
Rains in Hyderabad (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Residents of Telangana need to get ready for eight days of rains and hailstorms, apart from hazy conditions forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad.

The state is expected to witness thunderstorms, rains, and hailstorms.

Thunderstorms expected

As per a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, thunderstorms are expected across Telangana during March 16–23.

Apart from rains and hailstorms, Telangana districts are likely to witness hazy conditions as predicted by IMD Hyderabad.

According to the weather enthusiast, a severe thunderstorm is expected across the state, which will begin in north and central Telangana.

“It’s going to be a prolonged active rain spell for various parts of Telangana during these days. It’s going to be a prolonged active rain spell for various parts of Telangana during these days,” the weather enthusiast added.

IMD Hyderabad issues alert for rains

The weather department has not only forecasted hazy conditions but also issued yellow alert in view of the expected thunderstorm, ligtning and squall on March 15.

As per the department’s prediction, the hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning or night hours till March 15.

In view of the rains and hailstorm forecasts, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly next week.

Published: 11th March 2026 2:54 pm IST

