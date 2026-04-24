Alhind wins UAE contract for Indian passport and visa services, replacing BLS

Abu Dhabi: Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon use a new provider for passport renewals, visa applications and other consular services after Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd won a major outsourcing contract from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, according to reports by Khaleej Times and Gulf News.

The embassy confirmed in a public notice on Monday, April 20, that the contract for outsourced consular support services had been awarded to Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd following a competitive tender process.

The agreement covers passport renewals, visa processing, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), surrender certificates, Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification and attestation-related services.

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Alhind replaces BLS after more than a decade

The development marks the end of the long-standing role of BLS International, which has managed Indian consular outsourcing services in the UAE since 2011.

According to reports, four companies reached the financial bid stage, including VFS Global, DU Digital Global, SGIVS Global and Alhind.

Alhind emerged as the lowest financial bidder, quoting an all-inclusive fee of Dirham 19 per transaction above embassy-mandated charges.

Operations expected from July 1

Khaleej Times reported that Alhind is aiming to begin operations from July 1, subject to final preparations.

The company plans to operate from 16 centres across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah and Al Ain.

Applicants are expected to use a new website for appointments and applications once the transition is completed, although the overall process will remain broadly similar.

Digital services and recruitment

Gulf News reported that Alhind plans to further digitise backend operations and expand online application systems.

The company is also recruiting staff for multiple operational roles to manage the transition and support demand from the UAE’s large Indian community.

Impact on Indian residents

The UAE is home to one of the world’s largest overseas Indian populations, with more than four million Indian nationals living across the country.

The provider change is expected to affect millions of applicants who regularly rely on passport renewals, visa services and other official documentation.

About Alhind

Founded in Keralam in 1992, Alhind Group has business interests in travel, foreign exchange and related sectors. Its appointment in the UAE marks a significant expansion into overseas consular service operations.