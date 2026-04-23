Madinah University open for overseas students

Applications open until May 21 through Saudi Arabia’s Study in Saudi platform.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 9:47 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 10:26 pm IST
Main entrance gate of the Islamic University of Madinah with city skyline and mountains in the background.
Entrance gate of the Islamic University of Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Madinah: The Islamic University of Madinah has opened applications for students from abroad through Saudi Arabia’s “Study in Saudi” platform, offering opportunities for those seeking higher education in the Kingdom.

The university said overseas applicants can apply for undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes through the centralised online portal, which connects students with universities across Saudi Arabia.

Applications for the 2026 academic year are being accepted from 19 April until 21 May, according to details published on the platform.

Subhan Bakery

The schedule covers international students applying from outside the Kingdom, as well as eligible postgraduate residents.

The Islamic University of Madinah is among the leading institutions listed on the portal, with 147 academic programmes available across different fields of study.

Other universities featured on the platform include King Saud University in Riyadh, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, University of Jeddah, King Abdulaziz University, Taibah University, Qassim University, Umm al-Qura University, King Khalid University, University of Tabuk, Shaqra University and Majmaah University.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The website highlights several benefits for prospective students, including modern academic programmes, access to research opportunities, multicultural campuses and student support services.

Applicants can review admission requirements, available courses and application procedures through the official Study in Saudi portal.

The initiative forms part of Saudi Arabia’s wider efforts to attract international talent, strengthen academic exchange and advance education goals under Vision 2030.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 9:47 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 10:26 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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