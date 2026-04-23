Madinah University open for overseas students

Madinah: The Islamic University of Madinah has opened applications for students from abroad through Saudi Arabia’s “Study in Saudi” platform, offering opportunities for those seeking higher education in the Kingdom.

The university said overseas applicants can apply for undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes through the centralised online portal, which connects students with universities across Saudi Arabia.

Applications for the 2026 academic year are being accepted from 19 April until 21 May, according to details published on the platform.

The schedule covers international students applying from outside the Kingdom, as well as eligible postgraduate residents.

The Islamic University of Madinah is among the leading institutions listed on the portal, with 147 academic programmes available across different fields of study.

Other universities featured on the platform include King Saud University in Riyadh, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, University of Jeddah, King Abdulaziz University, Taibah University, Qassim University, Umm al-Qura University, King Khalid University, University of Tabuk, Shaqra University and Majmaah University.

The #IslamicUniversity of #Madinah invites students from around the globe to apply for its academic programs via the #StudyInSaudi platform.

These opportunities include both external and internal scholarships across a range of academic pathways that aim to qualify students… pic.twitter.com/3DUoC3yWlp — Islamic University (@iu_edu_en) April 22, 2026

The website highlights several benefits for prospective students, including modern academic programmes, access to research opportunities, multicultural campuses and student support services.

Applicants can review admission requirements, available courses and application procedures through the official Study in Saudi portal.

The initiative forms part of Saudi Arabia’s wider efforts to attract international talent, strengthen academic exchange and advance education goals under Vision 2030.