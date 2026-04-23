After pink missile, Iran’s IRGC paints blue one ‘for boys’

In March, at the request of a young girl, IRGC launched a pink missile toward Israel.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 5:23 pm IST
A person uses spray equipment to paint a missile blue in footage shared online.
Missile being painted blue in video shared by Iranian media.

In a move that appeared aimed at wartime symbolism, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly painted a missile blue for boys, according to Iranian state-linked Tasnim News Agency.

In a post on X, Tasnim shared footage showing an individual using spray equipment to coat a missile in blue paint. The outlet said the move followed requests from Iranian boys after an earlier gesture involving a young girl, portraying it as symbolic messaging linked to the Iran-Israel conflict.

Watch the video here

The earlier pink missile image in March gained attention after carrying a Persian inscription translated as: “In response to the request of the little revolutionary girl.” It was circulated on the day US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire. Tasnim later released a video of the girl alongside an image of the pink-painted Seyed Majid pinpoint striker missile.

Subhan Bakery

Earlier in the conflict, visuals widely circulated by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai and Iranian state media showed missiles aimed at Israel bearing messages thanking the people of India and Germany.

The incident drew comparisons with the 1999 Kargil War, when Indian Army personnel were reported to have written messages such as “From Raveena Tandon to Nawaz Sharif” on munitions fired at Pakistani positions.

The latest claim came amid a broader regional confrontation. Israel and the United States launched a surprise strike on Tehran on February 28, reportedly killing several senior commanders and officials, including Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

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Iran later announced Operation True Promise 4, saying it would target Israel and US assets across the Middle East, including Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Jordan.

Trump announced a 14-day ceasefire on March 7. On April 21, he said the truce would be extended without specifying a timeframe. Some reports suggested it could remain in force until next Sunday.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd April 2026 5:23 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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