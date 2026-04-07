Young girl asks for pink missile to ‘plow’ Tel Aviv, Iran’s IRGC complies

"Seyed Majid, the precision-striker, plow Tel Aviv with your pink missile," the girl said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2026 8:00 pm IST
Iranian pink missile at the request of child
Iranian pink missile at the request of child

Tehran: At the request of a young girl, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a pink missile toward Israel in its latest wave of attacks.

A video shared by Iran’s Press TV shows the girl with national flags painted on her face as she directly addresses the IRGC’s Aerospace Force commander, Seyed Majid Mousavi.

She requested he “plow” Tel Aviv with a pink missile.

Subhan Bakery

“Seyed Majid, with the precision-striker, plow Tel Aviv with your pink missile,” the young girl said in the video.

Following the video’s virality, the Aerospace Force responded by sharing an image of a pink missile with a Farsi inscription that read, “In response to the request of the revolutionary girl.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2026 8:00 pm IST

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