Karnataka teacher to deposit Rs 2,000 for every new Class 1 student

Yadgiri : In a unique initiative aimed at increasing enrolment in government schools, a teacher of the Government Higher Primary School at Channur Tanda in Hunsagi taluk has decided to deposit Rs 2,000 in the name of every student taking admission to Class 1 this academic year.

Teacher Ramesh Angadi has launched the initiative with the objective of encouraging parents in the tanda to admit their children to the local government school and help them benefit from various government schemes and educational facilities.

Speaking about the initiative, Ramesh Angadi said that 11 students had enrolled in Class 1 last year and he hopes to attract more admissions this year through the scheme.

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“I have decided to deposit Rs 2,000 in the name of every new student in memory of my elder brother Shivasharanappa Angadi. The intention is to motivate parents to send their children regularly to school and support their education,” he said.

The school recently received a new building with three well-equipped classrooms and currently has two teachers. Headmaster Basappa said the school provides mid-day meals, milk and eggs to students every day, apart from other government facilities.

“The admission process has already begun and this initiative by the teacher will certainly help improve student enrolment and educational progress in the school,” the headmaster said.

The initiative has also drawn appreciation from local residents and school development committee members. SDMC president Krishnanayak said the teacher has been consistently supporting students through personal contributions.

“Last year too, Ramesh Angadi provided sports uniforms to all students from his own pocket. His concern for children’s education is truly commendable,” he said.

Former Vajjala Gram Panchayat president Shivanagouda Patil Channur described the initiative as an inspiration for other teachers in the taluk.

Local residents said such efforts would help strengthen confidence in government schools and encourage more children from rural and tribal communities to continue their education.