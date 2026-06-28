Telangana: Housewarming event turns violent, new family attacked

Police told Siasat.com that a 60-year-old man named Yekaiah wanted to purchase the house, but for some reason was turned away.

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Two individuals involved in the Medipally assault incident, one woman and one man, in black and white.

Hyderabad: What should have turned out to be a sweet beginning for a family turned sour when a group of 25 unidentified people attacked them during their housewarming ceremony in Medipally’s Boduppal on Saturday night, June 27.

The ceremony was held in Devender Nagar Colony. Police told Siasat.com that a 60-year-old man named Yekaiah wanted to purchase the house. “But for some reason, the house went to the other family. On Saturday, he went to the ceremony in an inebriated condition and started abusing the family,” said police officer Tirupathi.

Yekaiah was allegedly slapped and turned away. When his son came to know, he gathered around 25 people and attacked the family, including guests, women, children and senior citizens. Some received grievous injuries.

Subhan Bakery

On Sunday, the Boduppal Police registered a case under Sections 331(3) (trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324(4) (mischief), 331(1) (house trespass), 118(2) (voluntary causing hurt) and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Efforts are on to nab the culprits.

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