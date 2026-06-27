Telangana: Four held for murdering family in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda police arrested four people on Friday, June 26, in connection with the murder of a family on June 19.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Aslam, 28 and his wife Tabassum, 28, Mohammed Sohail, 26, a resident of Bandlaguda and Hemanth Kumar, 28, owner of a Jewellery Shop in Saroornagar of Hyderabad.

Addressing the media, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar said, “Sultan 45, his wife Haseena 40, their son Muzammil 20, and daughter Apsara 11, were found murdered in their house on June 22. Seven police teams were formed to investigate the case.”

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Pawar said that Tabassum is the daughter of Tahira Begum, the sister of Haseena. Aslam had borrowed `1 lakh from Haseena at a high rate of interest.

When he later sought another loan, Haseena allegedly refused and demanded repayment of the earlier amount, leading to frequent disputes. The police said that Tabassum learnt from Apsara about gold and cash in the latter’s house.

She and Aslam then conspired to steal them. In February 2026, Aslam and Sohail allegedly broke into the locked house but failed to find any valuables.

The investigation revealed that, Aslam entered the house by scaling the compound wall at about 2 am on June 19 and hid inside.

At around 5 am, he allegedly attacked Haseena with a knife when she came out to use the bathroom. Sultan, who came to her rescue, was also stabbed to death.

Their son Muzammil was then attacked, while Apsara, who hid under a bed, was allegedly dragged out and killed.

Police said Aslam fled with about five tolas of gold ornaments and land documents from the house.