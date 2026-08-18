‘Muhammad’ Deepak to receive Rehmat-e-Alam Peace Award 2026

Hyderabad: The All India Bazm-e-Rehmat-e-Alam has announced the conferment of the Rehmat-e-Alam Peace Award 2026 on Deepak Kumar, popularly known as Muhammad Deepak, for his efforts to promote communal harmony and strengthen the message of peace and brotherhood.

The award will be presented during programmes organised to mark Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Deepak, a resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, came into the spotlight after he stood up in support of an elderly Muslim shopkeeper during a tense situation. His gesture of solidarity, during which he identified himself as “Muhammad Deepak”, drew widespread attention as a symbol of communal unity and respect for fellow citizens.

The organisers said the Rehmat-e-Alam Peace Award recognises individuals who work to maintain social harmony, encourage mutual respect among communities and uphold the values of humanity.

They said Deepak’s actions reflected compassion and peaceful coexistence, which they described as central to the teachings of Islam and the broader message of humanity.

The award is part of the programmes being held to commemorate Milad-un-Nabi and highlight the values of peace, brotherhood and communal harmony.