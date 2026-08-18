‘Muhammad’ Deepak to receive Rehmat-e-Alam Peace Award 2026

The award will be presented during programmes organised to mark Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
‘Muhammad’ Deepak to receive Rehmat-e-Alam Peace Award 2026
Mohammed Deepak

Hyderabad: The All India Bazm-e-Rehmat-e-Alam has announced the conferment of the Rehmat-e-Alam Peace Award 2026 on Deepak Kumar, popularly known as Muhammad Deepak, for his efforts to promote communal harmony and strengthen the message of peace and brotherhood.

The award will be presented during programmes organised to mark Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Deepak, a resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, came into the spotlight after he stood up in support of an elderly Muslim shopkeeper during a tense situation. His gesture of solidarity, during which he identified himself as “Muhammad Deepak”, drew widespread attention as a symbol of communal unity and respect for fellow citizens.

Subhan Bakery

The organisers said the Rehmat-e-Alam Peace Award recognises individuals who work to maintain social harmony, encourage mutual respect among communities and uphold the values of humanity.

They said Deepak’s actions reflected compassion and peaceful coexistence, which they described as central to the teachings of Islam and the broader message of humanity.

The award is part of the programmes being held to commemorate Milad-un-Nabi and highlight the values of peace, brotherhood and communal harmony.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button