‘Mohammad Deepak’ raises voice against Jauhar Univ demolition

Deepak Kumar, popularly known as ‘Mohammed Deepak,’ has raised his voice against the demolition of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district.

In a video released on Sunday, July 26, Mohammed Deepak appeals to the Yogi Adityanath government to consider the future of the students, who are mostly from poor economic backgrounds.

“Children who pass out from here can hope for a better future. Therefore, it is highly important for us to come forward and save it from demolition,” he says.

Md Deepak speaks up on Jauhar University



"We need to come forward and save this university, it's about the future of many students



I think the University should not be demolished coz it's about the future of our children"



The guy always stands up for the good 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q3KZQyuaB5 — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) July 26, 2026

On July 16, the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) had issued an order for the demolition of 38 out of the 40 buildings at the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, claiming that they were built without the required approvals from the appropriate authority.

Also Read Jauhar University students’ future hangs in the balance

The notice was issued citing Section 27 of the UP Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University was established in 2006 by jailed former minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. It is a private university and has approximately 3,000 students. It has 16 departments, 14 faculties and institutes, 55 academic staff and close to 1,000 employees. Moreover, it is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).