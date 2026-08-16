Go to Pakistan: Kerala pvt school owner tells Aug 15 absentees

Thrissur: The owner of a private school in Kerala sparked controversy after posting a message in a parents’ WhatsApp group stating that students who skipped the Independence Day celebrations should “go to Pakistan” and were unworthy of living in India.

Raju Davis, the owner of Dr Raju Davis International and Sainik School in Mala, Thrissur, reportedly sent the voice note after Independence Day celebrations in school, said media reports on Sunday, August 16.

“This is a really bad thing, and it’s unbearable. When celebrating a country’s Independence Day, staying at home in defiance of it is very wrong. Such people should go and live in some other country, like Pakistan. They do not deserve to live here,” he said in the voice note.

Absence same as lack of patriotism?

While the school management had informed students that attendance at the celebrations was compulsory, parents sought to know the rationale behind equating absence from school with a lack of patriotism.

Taking note of the uproar, the Students Federation of India (SFI) Mala area committee took out a protest march to the school, seeking action against the school management.

Raju had allegedly also warned the absentees that they would be barred from entering their classes and would need to produce a formal explanation. He also allegedly said that such behaviour is among the reasons children grow up to be disrespectful.

Reports said Fayis AH, president of the Fraternity Movement in Thrissur, has filed a police complaint against Raju.

Despite the criticism, Raju issued a clarification, choosing to stand by his words. “I didn’t say go to Bangladesh, Arab countries or Sudan. I said Pakistan because of my patriotism. Because Pakistan is an enemy country for India. I am not thinking it’s wrong, because I never made any communal remarks,” he said to Media One.

He also went on to say that students would be barred from attending only one period. “During this period, the school will conduct a lesson on Indian independence for the students who missed the celebrations,” he said.