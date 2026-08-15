Hyderabad: For some, Independence Day is about celebrating freedom from the past. For Faria Abdullah, it became a moment to speak about another kind of freedom, the freedom to love, to embrace different faiths and to see divinity without boundaries. Days after being trolled for attending Hyderabad’s Bonalu celebrations, the Tollywood actress shared an emotional Independence Day message that was less about defending herself and more about choosing love over hate.

Faria Abdullah’s powerful message

On August 15, Faria took to Instagram to address the criticism she has been receiving since participating in Bonalu celebrations earlier this week. Tearful and visibly emotional, the actress spoke about her upbringing, her faith, her family and why she refuses to respond to hatred with hatred.

Sharing the video, Faria wrote, “Happy Independence Day.”

In the video, she began by speaking about her father, Sanjay Abdullah, who was born a Hindu and later converted to Islam. She said, “My dad is a converted Muslim bro. Do you understand what that means? He got converted to Islam because he liked the religion.”

Faria then explained how her father’s decision shaped the way she was brought up and why she has always looked at religion through a lens of love rather than conflict. “What kind of an upbringing would I have had if someone is bringing me up with showing me all the good things about a religion because they loved it so much that they wanted to accept it. I’ve always seen the good about Islam. I really wish good things for you bro actually,” the actress added.

Addressing those who have been criticising her for participating in Bonalu, Faria said, “Whoever is hating on me, whoever thinks that mein wrong jariu kafir hoon whatever you want to say i wish well for you bro i wish well for you i see life in trees i see life in rocks i see life in butterflies it’s everything and if that doesn’t amaze you if that doesn’t make you believe more in god instead of take you away from it i’m sorry my friend you’re missing out.”

She went on to say that she believes divinity can be found everywhere and in everyone, adding that refusing to see that beauty means missing out on something profound. “If that’s about it if you don’t choose to see magic or god in everything or every person you meet you’re missing out. i pray for love i pray for unity i pray for peace and i will do that because that’s my rebellion that’s my revolution bro.”

Faria then delivered the most striking part of her message, saying, “I want to be aggressive about my love and i will be i will send love to all of you who are hating on me right now because i know that my heart is true. I know i’ve experienced the love i’ve experienced the blessings and experience what gratitude can do for you.”

Recalling a childhood conversation with her mother, Faria spoke about what the word Allah meant to her.

“When i was a kid i asked my mom what is this word Allah what does it mean she said it means light it it’s it means everything everywhere all at once how can you exclude something from everything everywhere all at once. Have a good day.”

Why Faria was trolled after Bonalu celebrations

Faria attended Hyderabad’s Bonalu celebrations on August 10, 2026, visiting the historic Sri Mahankaleshwara Ammavari Temple at Miralam Mandi in the Old City. She participated enthusiastically in the festivities and also fulfilled a childhood wish by carrying the traditional Bangaru Bonam.

While many praised the actress for embracing Telangana’s culture and its spirit of inclusivity, a section of social media users criticised her participation because she was born into a Muslim family.

The backlash led Faria to speak about her multicultural upbringing and her understanding of religion.

‘This is the culture I belong to’

Image Source: IDreams/Facebook

Speaking earlier on the podcast Ice Breaking With Isaac, Faria explained why visiting temples and participating in celebrations of other faiths has never felt unusual to her.

“For me, temples, holy places have always been sacred and because I have been brought up in a multi-cultural family, they invited me for Bonalu. I have never experienced it and I loved the energy. If you go to Durga Maa or Kaali Maa there’s an amplified energy. This is the culture I belong to.”

Acknowledging that her participation had led to a clash of perspectives, she said:

“The religion I am born with does not accept all of these for some whatever reasons. Woh literature alag hai bhai. Toh wahan pe clash aaya logon ka.”

Faria comes from an interfaith family. Her father, Sanjay Abdullah, was born Hindu before converting to Islam, while her mother, Kausar Sultana, was born Muslim and later became deeply inspired by Hindu spirituality and meditation.