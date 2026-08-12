Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is already creating buzz ahead of its September 6 premiere, with several popular television personalities, influencers and celebrities reportedly being approached for the controversial reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the upcoming season is expected to feature a mix of familiar faces and new personalities.

List of contestants approached for Bigg Boss 20

Arjun Bijlani Anjali Arora — Almost confirmed Kirti Mehra — YouTuber and Elvish Yadav’s ex Pranali Rathod Ruru Thakur Jannat Zubair — Declined Faisal Shaikh — Denied the offer publicly, but reportedly remains in talks Yukti Kapoor Mahhi Vij Pearl V Puri Sunil Pal Karan Patel Santy Sharma Showik Chakraborty — Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Geeta Basra — Almost confirmed Jennifer Winget Elnaaz Norouzi Rishita Kothari Sangay Negi Mohit Sehgal

Who has confirmed or declined BB 20?

Among the names doing the rounds, Anjali Arora and Geeta Basra are reportedly almost confirmed to enter the show. Meanwhile, Jannat Zubair has declined the offer, while Faisal Shaikh has publicly denied it but is reportedly still in talks with the makers. Ruru Thakur is also said to be in discussions.

Interestingly, the makers are reportedly showing greater interest in bringing television faces on board this season rather than relying heavily on influencers, potentially giving Bigg Boss 20 a more television-centric line-up.

With the season set to begin on September 6, Salman Khan is once again gearing up to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Which of these celebrities would you be most excited to see inside the Bigg Boss house?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 20 contestants.