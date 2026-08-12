Bigg Boss 20: Here is full list of 20 contestants approached

Hosted by Salman Khan, the upcoming season is expected to feature a mix of familiar faces and new personalities

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Group photo of five Bigg Boss 20 contestants with diverse appearances.
Bigg Boss 20 approached contestants list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is already creating buzz ahead of its September 6 premiere, with several popular television personalities, influencers and celebrities reportedly being approached for the controversial reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the upcoming season is expected to feature a mix of familiar faces and new personalities.

List of contestants approached for Bigg Boss 20

  1. Arjun Bijlani
  2. Anjali Arora — Almost confirmed
  3. Kirti Mehra — YouTuber and Elvish Yadav’s ex
  4. Pranali Rathod
  5. Ruru Thakur
  6. Jannat Zubair — Declined
  7. Faisal Shaikh — Denied the offer publicly, but reportedly remains in talks
  8. Yukti Kapoor
  9. Mahhi Vij
  10. Pearl V Puri
  11. Sunil Pal
  12. Karan Patel
  13. Santy Sharma
  14. Showik Chakraborty — Rhea Chakraborty’s brother
  15. Geeta Basra — Almost confirmed
  16. Jennifer Winget
  17. Elnaaz Norouzi
  18. Rishita Kothari
  19. Sangay Negi
  20. Mohit Sehgal

Who has confirmed or declined BB 20?

Among the names doing the rounds, Anjali Arora and Geeta Basra are reportedly almost confirmed to enter the show. Meanwhile, Jannat Zubair has declined the offer, while Faisal Shaikh has publicly denied it but is reportedly still in talks with the makers. Ruru Thakur is also said to be in discussions.

Interestingly, the makers are reportedly showing greater interest in bringing television faces on board this season rather than relying heavily on influencers, potentially giving Bigg Boss 20 a more television-centric line-up.

Subhan Bakery

With the season set to begin on September 6, Salman Khan is once again gearing up to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Which of these celebrities would you be most excited to see inside the Bigg Boss house?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 20 contestants.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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