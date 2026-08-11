Hyderabad man booked for viewing CSAM on Instagram

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man has been booked for allegedly viewing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Instagram. He reportedly also shared the links to such content with others.

It was a US-based child protection and monitoring organisation that found his online activities.

NCMEC alert leads to investigation

The organisation reportedly sent details about the suspect, who is identified as Sanappa, to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

After receiving the information from NCMEC, the Telangana Cyber Crime Police began investigating the case.

After tracing him through his IP address and linked mobile number, the cybercrime team shared the information with Jeedimetla police for further action.

Case registered against Hyderabad man for Instagram activity

Based on the information, Jeedimetla police registered a case against Sanappa.

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Though no arrest has been made, police started investigating his online activity.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla Police SHO K Ravi Kumar said that a case has been registered against the accused under the IT Act.