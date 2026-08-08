Father held for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Hyderabad

He has been assaulting his second daughter since March; however, a complaint was registered with the police only on August 6.

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Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was arrested by Sanathnagar Police for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter, police said on Saturday, August 8.

According to reports, the man was addicted to alcohol and would regularly quarrel with his wife and children. He has been assaulting his second daughter since March; however, a complaint was registered with the police only on August 6.

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was registered, and the man has been sent to judicial custody.

Subhan Bakery

Sexual abuse cases against minors are being reported frequently in Hyderabad. Just last month, a case of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by her maternal uncle and two other relatives emerged from Keesara Police limits.

A few days before that, a minor girl who was on her way to school was picked up by a man on a bike and assaulted in a park within Sanathnagar Police’s limits.

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