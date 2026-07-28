Headmaster booked for sexually assaulting minor in Warangal

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old headmaster has been booked under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 3.5-year-old girl in Warangal district.
The accused has been identified as Tatikayala Bhaskar, who reportedly sweet-talked the girl and sexually assaulted her. The incident occurred in Wardannapet mandal and came to light after the girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police on Sunday, July 26.
Speaking to Siasat.com, the Wardhanapet Police Sub Inspector N. Saibabu said, “The girl is 3.5 years old and a neighbour of Bhaskar. On Sunday, Bhaskar lured the toddler into his house and committed the offence.”
According to the police, the girl’s mother filed a complaint based on which Bhaskar was booked and will be sent to judicial remand soon. The SI said that the girl’s statement has been recorded at a Bharosa centre.