Headmaster booked for sexually assaulting minor in Warangal

The convict was identified as Tatikayala Bhaskar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
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Hyderabad: A 50-year-old headmaster has been booked under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 3.5-year-old girl in Warangal district.

The accused has been identified as Tatikayala Bhaskar, who reportedly sweet-talked the girl and sexually assaulted her. The incident occurred in Wardannapet mandal and came to light after the girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police on Sunday, July 26.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Wardhanapet Police Sub Inspector N. Saibabu said, “The girl is 3.5 years old and a neighbour of Bhaskar. On Sunday, Bhaskar lured the toddler into his house and committed the offence.”

Subhan Bakery

According to the police, the girl’s mother filed a complaint based on which Bhaskar was booked and will be sent to judicial remand soon. The SI said that the girl’s statement has been recorded at a Bharosa centre.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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