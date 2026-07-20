Telangana Police constable held under POCSO had two prior cases

Satyanarayana, reportedly stopped the girl while she was riding a bicycle and touched her inappropriately.

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Constable Satyanarayana
Nalgonda Police Constable Satyanarayana

Hyderabad: A police constable in Telangana’s Nalgonda district was suspended from duty on Monday, July 20, after being convicted by a court in connection with a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

The accused, identified as Satyanarayana and posted at the Gurrampodu Police Station, allegedly stopped a minor girl who was riding a bicycle within the limits of Nalgonda One Town police station and touched her inappropriately, the police said.

The girl told her parents about the incident, following which they approached the One Town Police, who registered a case under the POCSO Act and began an investigation.

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Police said a review of closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area showed the accused was wearing a mask at the time of the incident. After tracing and questioning him, Satyanarayana confessed to the crime, police said.

History of POCSO cases

Investigators said further inquiries showed the constable had previously been booked in two separate POCSO cases during an earlier posting at the Nakrekal Police Station.

Police said the incident occurred on July 16 and that the case was fast-tracked, leading to Satyanarayana being sent to judicial custody.

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