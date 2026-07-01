Hyderabad: POCSO accused sentenced to 3 years’ imprisonment

Hyderabad: A Telangana court on Tuesday, June 30, sentenced a POCSO accused to three years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy in Bandlaguda Jagir in Gandipet Mandal.

The incident is from March 1, 2022. The child was visiting a toy shop when Pallati Venugopal, 56, who owned a bangle store, sexually assaulted the 11-year-old, causing him severe physical distress and pain.

The child disclosed this to his parents, and based on his father’s complaint, a case was registered at the Rajendranagar police station.

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Venugopal was arrested on March 15, 2022, and a charge sheet was filed five days later.

The court, after reviewing the prosecution’s strong presentation of evidence, found the accused guilty under Section 354-A(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 7 read with 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The court sentenced the accused Venugopal to three years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,000. The victim was compensated with Rs 50,000.