Hyderabad: Banjara Hills to see traffic congestion today

Hyderabad: Motorists heading through Banjara Hills should brace for delays this afternoon as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visits Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan on Road No. 10, on Thursday, August 13.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said moderate congestion is expected between 2 pm and 6 pm on the stretch from Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital Rotary to Road No. 9/10, Banjara Hills, with bottlenecks likely at the Rotary, Zaheera Nagar and Road No. 10 itself.

Commuters travelling from Masab Tank or Taj Krishna towards Road No. 10, Zaheera Nagar and NTR Bhavan or Jubilee Hills Check Post have two alternatives: Masab Tank3³³Road No. 12–Agrasen Island–NTR Bhavan–Jubilee Hills Check Post, or Masab Tank–Road No. 7–Road No. 14–NTR Bhavan–Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Those travelling in the opposite direction, from Jubilee Hills Check Post and NTR Bhavan towards Zaheera Nagar, Road No. 10, Khairatabad and Masab Tank, can take NTR Bhavan–Road No. 14–Road No. 7–Khairatabad/Masab Tank, or NTR Bhavan–Agrasen Island–Road No. 12–Masab Tank.

Police have asked citizens to plan their routes accordingly and follow updates on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook and X handles. For travel assistance, commuters can call the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

The advisory was issued by D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City.