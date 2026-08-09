Goodbye, India! See you in China: Arunachal youth’s viral video

Itanagar: An Arunachal Pradesh social media creator’s sarcastic yet plea-like video has taken over the internet with him saying goodbye to India as he believed that China would “soon take control” of the state.

“Goodbye India, bohot jald aap sablog mujhe China me dekhega (Goodbye India; very soon, you will see all of us in China),” the young Taba Nagu said in his video.

Not just him; the entire Arunachal would be seen in China, according to Nagu.

“Kyunki China yaha Arunachal me dheere dheere karke ghusra. Yahaan ki zameen kabza kar raha hai (This is because China is gradually encroaching upon Arunachal and seizing its land),” the youth claimed.

Nagu added that the people of Arunachal have been “screaming” for the country and the government to hear their voices to no avail. “But the government is doing absolutely nothing; it is all just empty talk.”

The youth said if the situation continued in this manner, it won’t be long before China captures Arunachal. “Agar aisa hi chalta raha toh bohot samay nahi lagega bohot saal ke baad China Arunachal ko capture karlega aur aap sab hum Arunachal wasiyon ko China me dekhega. (If this continues, it won’t be long before China captures Arunachal, and you will see all of us, the people of Arunachal, in China).”

This is the reason Nagu said he was saying an “advance goodbye”.

“Ab sarkaar kuch action nai leraha hai aur hum bhi kuch nahi karsakta hai toh abh China ke saath hi jana padega. milte hai China mein. In future (since the government isn’t taking action and we are helpless to do anything ourselves, we will eventually have to go with China. See you in China, in the future),” said Nagu.

Congress attacks govt over Nagu’s video

The viral video gained even more traction after Congress media head Pawan Khera highlighted it as the failure of the government in Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is tragic that this young man is so dejected by the government’s continued denial and inaction over China’s push into our territory in Arunachal Pradesh that he has resigned himself to his fate and issued a goodbye message to India,” Khera wrote on X.

He questioned whether the government would respond by denying the alleged Chinese encroachment, call Meta and “suppress” the matter, or “find this young man, hound him, harass him and force him to apologise so that the Prime Minister can then make a midnight reel to ‘forgive’ him”.

It is tragic that this young man is so dejected by the government’s continued denial and inaction over China’s push into our territory in Arunachal Pradesh that he has resigned himself to his fate and issued a goodbye message to India.



How will the government respond?



▪️Deny… pic.twitter.com/uTA8AEtHBL — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 9, 2026

Khera claimed, “The truth is that we face a grave danger as a country,” adding that this government cannot address the issue because it “refuses even to acknowledge it – because doing so would expose its own incompetence and lies.”