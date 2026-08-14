Hyderabad: Case against HYC’s Salman Khan over Raja Singh poster

The complaint was submitted by a resident of Mangalhat who came across videos of Salman Khan while scrolling on his phone.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Two men in traditional attire, one with a white cap and the other with a red turban, smiling.
HYC founder Salman Khan; MLA T Raja Singh.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan was booked by Mehdipatnam Police on Friday, August 14, for allegedly putting up an objectionable poster of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh in front of his house and asking people to sign it.

The complaint was submitted by V. Laxman, a resident of Mangalhat. He said that while he was scrolling on his phone, he came across videos of Salman Khan and two others erecting a poster with a footwear print on Raja Singh’s photo.

The poster allegedly read “Hyderabad Youth Courage, a Signature for our Rasool Allah, Take Two Minutes of your valuable time, Sign, Stand, Show your love, Gustakh-E-Rasool Maloon Raja Singh” (Raja Singh, the accursed one who insults the Prophet).

Subhan Bakery

The complainant also provided Instagram and Facebook links to the videos. The platforms have since taken down the videos.

The complainant alleged that Salman Khan was engaging in provocative and damaging acts of a religious nature, and displaying religious hatred content for gaining benefits.

A case has been registered under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 292 (public nuisance) read with 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Mehdipatnam Station House Officer S Mallesh told Siasat.com that they are still verifying the complaint.

Controversial figures

Both Salman Khan and Raja Singh are controversial figures. While the MLA is known for making communal statements, Khan gained infamy for allegedly misappropriating charitable donations.

Khan was in the news most recently after he joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election after his own nomination was rejected. Khan, who had harshly criticised BRS leaders in the past, apologised for his actions on the day he joined the party.

Lord's Engineering College

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button