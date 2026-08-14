Hyderabad: Case against HYC’s Salman Khan over Raja Singh poster

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) founder Salman Khan was booked by Mehdipatnam Police on Friday, August 14, for allegedly putting up an objectionable poster of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh in front of his house and asking people to sign it.

The complaint was submitted by V. Laxman, a resident of Mangalhat. He said that while he was scrolling on his phone, he came across videos of Salman Khan and two others erecting a poster with a footwear print on Raja Singh’s photo.

The poster allegedly read “Hyderabad Youth Courage, a Signature for our Rasool Allah, Take Two Minutes of your valuable time, Sign, Stand, Show your love, Gustakh-E-Rasool Maloon Raja Singh” (Raja Singh, the accursed one who insults the Prophet).

The complainant also provided Instagram and Facebook links to the videos. The platforms have since taken down the videos.

The complainant alleged that Salman Khan was engaging in provocative and damaging acts of a religious nature, and displaying religious hatred content for gaining benefits.

A case has been registered under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 292 (public nuisance) read with 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mehdipatnam Station House Officer S Mallesh told Siasat.com that they are still verifying the complaint.

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Controversial figures

Both Salman Khan and Raja Singh are controversial figures. While the MLA is known for making communal statements, Khan gained infamy for allegedly misappropriating charitable donations.

Khan was in the news most recently after he joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election after his own nomination was rejected. Khan, who had harshly criticised BRS leaders in the past, apologised for his actions on the day he joined the party.