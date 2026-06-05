Protest in Tappachabutra over Raja Singh’s inflammatory remarks

Around a dozen people were seen parading the streets while carrying posters and raising slogans demanding the MLA's arrest.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th June 2026 6:20 pm IST
A man with a beard and traditional attire in front of a colourful Independence Day mural featuring histor.
T Raja Singh

Hyderabad: A protest was held at Natraj Nagar locality of Tappachabutra against Goshamahal MLA and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh’s alleged inflammatory remarks against the Muslim community.

Around a dozen people were seen parading the streets while carrying posters and raising slogans demanding the MLA’s arrest. Several police officers were also seen escorting the protestors.

This comes after a case was registered by Mehdipatnam Police under Section 196 (acts that promote enmity, hatred, or disharmony between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the Goshamahal MLA over a viral video.

Subhan Bakery

Salman Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, had submitted a complaint on Thursday, June 4, alleging that Raja Singh’s recent statements have hurt religious sentiments and could disturb communal harmony.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th June 2026 6:20 pm IST

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