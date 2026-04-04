Maharashtra: Raja Singh gets notice warning against inciting communal tension

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra Police on Saturday, April 4, sent a notice to Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, directing him to refrain from disturbing communal peace during his public gathering scheduled in Biloli.

The Biloli Police expressed apprehension over Singh’s presence at the gathering, saying it could lead to “disturbance of public order, breach of peace, or may hurt the religious sentiments of other communities.”

Raja Singh was set to address a religious gathering in Biloli at 6 pm on the occasion of Ramnavami, and as per the Nanded District Magistrate’s orders, prohibitory orders are currently enforced within the jurisdiction of Biloli Police Station.

The police issued a warning against delivering statements or expressions, including slurs such as “mulla,” “lando,” “Aurangzeb ke aullado” and “katve” that are likely to incite violence.

The Goshamahal MLA was asked to refrain from making inflammatory, derogatory or insensitive comments relating to religion, caste, community, historical figures or traditions, as well as acts that may create enmity and hatred between different religious or social groups.

Authorities asked Singh to strictly adhere to all instructions while within the Biloli Police Station limits, permitting him to remain only for the duration of the scheduled meeting, before leaving immediately.

Raja Singh was also notified that he will remain liable for any legal action under if he violates any of the orders.

Reacting to the notice, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said it was “extremely unfortunate” that he was served such a notice before the meeting could even begin.

“I want to ask the Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra: Is it appropriate to issue such notices for meetings organized to spread awareness about Hindutva and to unite Hindus?” Singh said in a social media post.

Explaining that expressing views and raising awareness is a right of every citizen in a democratic system, Singh said, “This kind of action seems highly concerning and unfortunate.”