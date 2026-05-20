Fishermen release rare 600-kg catshark back into sea near Mangaluru

Mangaluru : In a remarkable display of environmental responsibility, fishermen near Mangaluru caught a massive 600-kg catshark in their fishing nets but chose to release the rare marine creature back into the Arabian Sea instead of selling it for profit.

The incident has drawn widespread appreciation on social media and among marine conservationists, who hailed the fishermen’s decision as an inspiring example of awareness and responsibility towards marine biodiversity.

According to local sources, the giant catshark was accidentally caught during routine deep-sea fishing operations off the Mangaluru coast. The enormous shark attracted attention due to its unusual size and rare appearance.

However, after realizing that the fish belonged to a rare species, the fishermen reportedly decided not to commercially exploit the catch. Instead, they carefully released the shark back into the sea to ensure its survival.

Videos and photographs of the rare marine animal being released have since gone viral online, with many users praising the fishing community for prioritizing conservation over financial gain.

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Marine experts noted that rare shark species are increasingly vulnerable due to overfishing, habitat destruction and pollution in coastal ecosystems. They said the decision taken by the fishermen reflects growing awareness among coastal communities regarding the importance of protecting endangered and rare marine life.

Environmental activists also pointed out that such actions play a significant role in preserving ecological balance in the Arabian Sea and help encourage sustainable fishing practices.

The fishermen’s gesture has now become a talking point across coastal Karnataka, with many describing it as a rare and positive example of humanity and conservation coming directly from the grassroots fishing community.

Conservationists have urged authorities and environmental organizations to recognize and encourage such responsible practices among fishing communities across the country.