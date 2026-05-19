Woman stabbed to death at spa centre in Hyderabad

The accused surrendered at Attapur Police Station.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 1:00 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 1:05 pm IST
Woman stabbed to death at spa centre in Hyderabad
Woman stabbed to death at spa centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman working at a spa centre in Hyderabad was allegedly murdered by her husband.

The incident took place in Kavadiguda.

The victim was identified as Bangi Deborah, a resident of Kishan Bagh.

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According to the information, Deborah had an argument with her husband in the morning before leaving for work at the spa centre in Hyderabad.

Later, her husband reportedly reached the spa centre carrying a knife. He allegedly attacked Deborah and stabbed her indiscriminately. The woman died on the spot.

Though the accused fled from the scene after the attack, he later surrendered to the cops at Attapur Police Station.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 1:00 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 1:05 pm IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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