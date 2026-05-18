Hyderabad is always looking for new entertainment experiences, and this summer, an ocean-themed attraction inside a mall is catching everyone’s attention. Nexus Mall in the city has transformed into a stunning underwater fantasy with Hyderabad’s first-ever animatronic “Ocean World” experience.

From giant sea creatures and glowing underwater visuals to VR activities and themed workshops, this is turning a regular shopping trip into a mini underwater adventure.

This attraction has quickly become a favourite among families, youngsters and content creators who are constantly searching for unique experiences in the city.

Step into a sunken kingdom

The moment visitors walk into the mall, they are greeted by massive underwater-themed installations inspired by the deep sea. Towering giant octopuses with dramatic tentacles stretching across the setup instantly grab attention, while enormous shark installations appear as if they are swimming straight through the mall.

Life-sized mermaids, glowing coral reefs and fantasy-style underwater ruins add to the magical atmosphere, making visitors feel like they have stepped into a real ocean kingdom.

Blue lighting effects, moving visuals and immersive decor create the illusion of being deep underwater. Every corner looks cinematic and carefully designed, making the attraction feel more like a movie set than a mall installation. The colourful marine creatures and larger-than-life displays have become major selfie and reel hotspots for visitors.

The immersive setup and fantasy marine theme have already made the venue highly popular on Instagram, with several Hyderabad creators sharing videos and reels from the attraction.

More than just photo spots

Ocean World is not only about clicking pictures. The attraction includes several interactive activities designed for both children and adults.

Visitors can explore:

AR and VR zones

Submarine-style experiences

Thematic workshops

Fun gaming sections

Painting and creative workshops

Interactive marine-themed activities

The VR and AR sections especially have become crowd favourites, giving visitors an exciting digital underwater experience.

A complete family outing

One of the biggest attractions of Ocean World is that it combines entertainment, shopping and food in one place. Families can spend hours exploring the themed zones before heading for shopping or dining inside the mall.

Children are enjoying the fantasy setups and activity corners, while youngsters are using the colourful marine backdrops for social media content and photography.

Visit Details

Ocean World is currently happening at Nexus Hyderabad Mall, KPHB, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

Dates: May 10 to June 10, 2026

Timings: 10 am to 10 pm

Ticket prices: Starting from Rs 199

For Hyderabad residents looking for a fun indoor experience away from the summer heat, this underwater-themed attraction offers a refreshing break from the city’s usual weekend outings.