Muslim salesmen in Metro showroom humiliated, called ‘jihadis’

Dehradun: A hate crime incident was reported from Uttarakhand‘s Dehradun City where Hindutva supporters walked into ‘Metro,’ a prominent shoe showroom, and called the Muslim workers ‘jihadis.’

A large number of Hindutva supporters walked inside the showroom and started accusing the Muslim employees of stealing products and cheating customers.

Meanwhile… Goons associated with VHP-Bajrang Dal entered a Metro Shoes showroom and allegedly wrote “JIHADI” on the name badges of two Muslim employees, accusing them of hiding their identities to deceive Hindu customers. pic.twitter.com/4oUv8MRwwj https://t.co/tktXwr2SwN — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 17, 2026

They alleged they hid their religious identity by not displaying their names on their nameplates to cheat Hindu customers. They pasted ‘jihadis’ on their nameplates.

Dehradun Police were not available for comments