Muslim salesmen in Metro showroom humiliated, called ‘jihadis’

They alleged they hid their religious identity by not displaying their names on their nameplates to cheat Hindu customers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th May 2026 5:07 pm IST

Dehradun: A hate crime incident was reported from Uttarakhand‘s Dehradun City where Hindutva supporters walked into ‘Metro,’ a prominent shoe showroom, and called the Muslim workers ‘jihadis.’

A large number of Hindutva supporters walked inside the showroom and started accusing the Muslim employees of stealing products and cheating customers.

They alleged they hid their religious identity by not displaying their names on their nameplates to cheat Hindu customers. They pasted ‘jihadis’ on their nameplates.

Subhan Bakery

Dehradun Police were not available for comments

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th May 2026 5:07 pm IST

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