Telangana braces for intense thunderstorms after severe heatwave

Hyderabad: Telangana is bracing for another day of extreme weather conditions, with intense heatwave conditions expected across most parts of the state before severe thunderstorms develop during the evening and night hours.

The warning comes amid growing concern after devastating thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week claimed 117 lives, underlining the destructive potential of pre-monsoon weather systems across India.

Intense heatwave in North Telangana

According to weather forecasts, North Telangana is likely to witness severe heatwave conditions through Saturday afternoon, while districts including Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Jangaon, Warangal, Suryapet, Khammam, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem are expected to experience scattered intense thunderstorms later in the day.

In Hyderabad, temperatures are likely to touch 42°C to 43°C during the afternoon before isolated to scattered thunderstorms develop during evening hours.

Weather experts have advised residents to remain cautious as sudden thunderstorm activity may bring gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain in isolated pockets.

Also Read Gear up for intense summer heatwaves as IMD Hyderabad issues red alert

Deadly storm in UP

The alert gains significance after a deadly storm system swept across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction across several districts. According to the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner’s office, 113 people died due to violent storms and collapsing structures, while four others were killed in lightning strikes.

The disaster also left 79 people injured, killed 177 animals, and damaged nearly 330 houses. Prayagraj emerged as the worst-affected district with 23 deaths, followed by Mirzapur with 19 and Sant Ravidas Nagar with 16 casualties.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported wind speeds reaching near-cyclonic intensity in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Bareilly and Prayagraj recorded gusts of up to 130 kmph, while Chandauli, Budaun, Mirzapur, and Moradabad also witnessed extremely strong winds exceeding 100 kmph.