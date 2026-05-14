Gear up for intense summer heatwaves as IMD Hyderabad issues red alert

In view of the expected intense heat, the weather department has issued a red alert.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2026 10:36 am IST
Gear up for intense summer heatwaves as IMD Hyderabad issues red alert
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Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana need to gear up for intense summer heatwaves as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast that temperatures may remain above 45 degrees Celsius.

In view of the expected intense heat, the weather department has issued a red alert.

Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, May 13, the temperature in Telangana crossed 45 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad.

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As per the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, the highest temperature in Hyderabad was 42.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Amberpet.

Other localities in the city where temperatures were above 42 degrees Celsius are Shaikpet, Maredpally, Musheerabad, Asifnagar, and Nampally.

Summer heatwaves till May 17, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

As per the weather department, the heatwave will continue till May 17.

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The department forecast that the temperatures will cross 45 degrees Celsius in Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Peddapalle.

Apart from intense summer heatwaves, IMD Hyderabad also forecast scattered thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. on May 14 and 15.

A weather enthusiast, T Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, that isolated thunderstorms are expected in Hyderabad during the evening to night on May 14.

He also wrote, “Scattered intense thunderstorms ahead in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool during evening to night.”

In view of the weather forecasts, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2026 10:36 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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