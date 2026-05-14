Gear up for intense summer heatwaves as IMD Hyderabad issues red alert

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana need to gear up for intense summer heatwaves as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast that temperatures may remain above 45 degrees Celsius.

In view of the expected intense heat, the weather department has issued a red alert.

Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, May 13, the temperature in Telangana crossed 45 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad.

As per the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, the highest temperature in Hyderabad was 42.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Amberpet.

Other localities in the city where temperatures were above 42 degrees Celsius are Shaikpet, Maredpally, Musheerabad, Asifnagar, and Nampally.

Summer heatwaves till May 17, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

As per the weather department, the heatwave will continue till May 17.

The department forecast that the temperatures will cross 45 degrees Celsius in Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Peddapalle.

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Apart from intense summer heatwaves, IMD Hyderabad also forecast scattered thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. on May 14 and 15.

A weather enthusiast, T Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, that isolated thunderstorms are expected in Hyderabad during the evening to night on May 14.

BRIEF RESPITE FROM HEATWAVE TODAY



Just for today, there will be brief respite from heatwave in most parts of Telangana with cloudy conditions ahead till noon hours (HYD will be dry till evening)



However sun will be back by afternoon, so North, East TG will record 42-44°C and… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 14, 2026

He also wrote, “Scattered intense thunderstorms ahead in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool during evening to night.”

In view of the weather forecasts, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.