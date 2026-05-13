Couple drugged, robbed by gang in Hyderabad gated community

A doctor couple living in a gated community in Hyderabad was allegedly drugged and robbed by a gang posing as domestic workers on the night of Tuesday, May 12.

The victims, who have been identified as Dr Vijaya Lakshmi and her husband Dr Murali Mohan, were at their residence in Gulf Enclave, located in the Kowkoor area, when the incident took place.

Hands of couple tied at gated community in Hyderabad

As per police, two Nepali men had joined the house as domestic helpers nearly two weeks ago. It is suspected that the duo planned the robbery along with five other members of the gang.

The accused allegedly drugged the couple and tied their hands and legs before stealing valuables from the house. The gang reportedly escaped with around 60 tolas of gold, silver items, and Rs 30,000 in cash.

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CCTV damaged

In an attempt to destroy evidence after robbing the couple, it is believed that the suspects damaged the CCTV cameras installed in the gated community in Hyderabad.

The Jawaharnagar police reached the spot soon after receiving information and collected evidence from the house.

Initial investigation revealed that the robbery was carefully planned.

Police registered a case and formed special teams to trace the absconding suspects. Nearby police stations have also been alerted.