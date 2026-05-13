Hyderabad man uses fake number plate to escape traffic fines, held

Hyderabad: Police arrested a man for allegedly using the registration number of another car on his vehicle’s number plate to escape traffic fines.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Syed Rizwan Ali.

Fake number plate used in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar

Police said that the man, who lives in Rajendranagar, was driving a car with the registration number MH04KW7706, which was actually assigned to a different vehicle owned by Yash Manoj from Mulund West in Mumbai.

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Officials found that several traffic challans issued for violations committed by Rizwan were mistakenly recorded against Manoj’s vehicle.

Probe

Following a complaint, the Attapur police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, officers traced Rizwan’s vehicle and arrested him.

Police are now working to find out the original registration number of Rizwan’s car.