Hyderabad man uses fake number plate to escape traffic fines, held

Officials found that several traffic challans issued for violations.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2026 9:35 am IST
Luxury car
(Representational photo)

Hyderabad: Police arrested a man for allegedly using the registration number of another car on his vehicle’s number plate to escape traffic fines.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Syed Rizwan Ali.

Fake number plate used in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar

Police said that the man, who lives in Rajendranagar, was driving a car with the registration number MH04KW7706, which was actually assigned to a different vehicle owned by Yash Manoj from Mulund West in Mumbai.

Subhan Bakery

Officials found that several traffic challans issued for violations committed by Rizwan were mistakenly recorded against Manoj’s vehicle.

Probe

Following a complaint, the Attapur police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, officers traced Rizwan’s vehicle and arrested him.

Police are now working to find out the original registration number of Rizwan’s car.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2026 9:35 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button