Hyderabad is not just a city that watches films, it celebrates them. From massive fan shows at RTC cross roads to packed multiplex premieres, cinema is deeply connected to the culture of the city. Over the years, Hyderabad has become one of India’s biggest film hubs, offering some of the finest theatre experiences with giant screens, Dolby Atmos sound, and advanced laser projection systems.

After visiting and experiencing many popular screens across the city, Siasat has curated a list of the best movie theatres in Hyderabad for an unforgettable big-screen experience.

Best single-screen theatres in Hyderabad

Mythri Vimal 70MM

Located in Balanagar, Mythri Vimal is known for its huge screen, powerful Dolby Atmos sound, and energetic fan celebrations during big releases. The theatre has quickly become a favourite among mass movie lovers.

Devi 70MM

A legendary name in Hyderabad cinema culture, Devi 70MM at RTC cross roads continues to attract huge crowds for star hero films and re-releases. Its massive screen and iconic atmosphere make it a must-visit for movie fans.

Sudarshan 35MM

Sudarshan is famous for its unmatched fan celebrations, giant cut-outs, and electrifying first-day-first-show atmosphere. For many Hyderabad audiences, it represents the true spirit of theatrical cinema.

Best multiplex theatres in Hyderabad

Prasads PCX

Prasads PCX remains one of Hyderabad’s most iconic movie screens. With its gigantic 101-foot screen, dual 4K laser projection, and Dolby Atmos sound, it delivers a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Allu Cinemas

One of Hyderabad’s newest premium multiplexes, Allu Cinemas has gained attention for its Dolby Cinema technology, luxury interiors, and immersive audio-visual quality, making it a top destination for movie lovers.

ART Cinemas

Located in Vanasthalipuram, ART Cinemas is known for its impressive picture quality and Dolby Atmos sound. The theatre has become a hidden gem among cinema enthusiasts.

From nostalgic single screens to modern luxury multiplexes, Hyderabad offers every kind of movie experience. The city’s passion for cinema, fan culture, and excitement around theatrical releases continue to make it one of India’s greatest destinations for film lovers.