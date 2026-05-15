Newly married woman dies in road accident in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A newly married woman died in a road accident on the night of Thursday, May 14, in Hyderabad.

The accident took place near Chandrayangutta when a speeding lorry allegedly crashed into a scooter.

Hyderabad woman killed in road accident while returning home

The accident took place on the Chandrayangutta-Bandlaguda road when the woman was returning home with her husband after attending a wedding function.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Fatima, a resident of Noori Nagar in Bandlaguda. She had got married just three months ago.

Police said the couple was travelling on an Activa scooter along with two children from their relatives’ family. During a U-turn on the road, a tipper lorry reportedly hit the scooter from behind.

Died on the spot

In the road accident, the Hyderabad woman sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot after allegedly falling under the wheels of the heavy vehicle. Her husband and the two children survived the accident without injuries.

Soon after the crash, the lorry driver reportedly escaped from the scene.

After receiving the information, Bandlaguda police rushed to the location and shifted the body for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.