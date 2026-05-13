New College of Horticulture in Telangana to be inaugurated tomorrow

Hyderabad: A newly established College of Horticulture under the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU) will be inaugurated at Aswaraopet mandal headquarters in Bhadradri Kothagudem district by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at 4 pm on Thursday, May 14.

The new College of Horticulture will come up in a sprawling 60-acre campus, for which the state government is expected to allot another 30 acres in the near future.

Admissions for the four-year BSc (Honours) program in Horticulture at this college will be open for the coming academic year with 30 seats. Students who have secured better ranks in EAPCET across the state can avail admission to this institution.

At present, there is a Horticultural Research Station on the outskirts of Aswaraopet covering a 70 acre area, where the research is mainly concentrated on mango, guava, sapota, jackfruit, cashew mango, coconut and banana crops.

Students who graduate with the BSc Honours, MSc and PhD can get employment as assistant professors in universities after qualifying in the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam, and as scientists through Agricultural Research Services.

Those who have completed BSc Honours are also eligible for the posts of Mandal Horticulture Officer (MHO) after being recruited by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). The students who complete a degree in Horticulture are also eligible for many posts under the various central government departments.

There are also good employment opportunities for the candidates with a horticulture degree in various sectors such as pesticide companies, fertilizer companies, seed companies, palm oil companies, landscaping, etc.

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In Telangana, the Horticultural University already has horticultural colleges at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, Mojerla in Wanaparthy district, Malyal in Mahabubabad district, a post-graduate college with its headquarters in Mulugu of Siddipet district, 10 more horticultural research stations and 6 All India Coordinated Research Projects (AICRP) across the state.

The inauguration of the College of Horticulture in Aswaraopet only adds another feather to its cap.