New College of Horticulture in Telangana to be inaugurated tomorrow

Admissions for the four-year BSc (Honours) program in Horticulture at this college will be open for the coming academic year with 30 seats.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 13th May 2026 10:29 pm IST
Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to inaugurate the newly established College of Horticulture in Aswaraopet mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
The College of Horticulture at Aswaraopet, SKLTGHU.

Hyderabad: A newly established College of Horticulture under the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU) will be inaugurated at Aswaraopet mandal headquarters in Bhadradri Kothagudem district by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at 4 pm on Thursday, May 14.

The new College of Horticulture will come up in a sprawling 60-acre campus, for which the state government is expected to allot another 30 acres in the near future.

Admissions for the four-year BSc (Honours) program in Horticulture at this college will be open for the coming academic year with 30 seats. Students who have secured better ranks in EAPCET across the state can avail admission to this institution.

Subhan Bakery

At present, there is a Horticultural Research Station on the outskirts of Aswaraopet covering a 70 acre area, where the research is mainly concentrated on mango, guava, sapota, jackfruit, cashew mango, coconut and banana crops.

Students who graduate with the BSc Honours, MSc and PhD can get employment as assistant professors in universities after qualifying in the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam, and as scientists through Agricultural Research Services.

Those who have completed BSc Honours are also eligible for the posts of Mandal Horticulture Officer (MHO) after being recruited by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). The students who complete a degree in Horticulture are also eligible for many posts under the various central government departments.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

There are also good employment opportunities for the candidates with a horticulture degree in various sectors such as pesticide companies, fertilizer companies, seed companies, palm oil companies, landscaping, etc.

In Telangana, the Horticultural University already has horticultural colleges at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, Mojerla in Wanaparthy district, Malyal in Mahabubabad district, a post-graduate college with its headquarters in Mulugu of Siddipet district, 10 more horticultural research stations and 6 All India Coordinated Research Projects (AICRP) across the state.

The inauguration of the College of Horticulture in Aswaraopet only adds another feather to its cap.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 13th May 2026 10:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button