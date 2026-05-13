Telangana govt procures 30 lakh tonne paddy in Rabi season till May 13

Hyderabad: The state government has procured a total of 30 lakh tonne paddy till Wednesday, May 13, and deposited Rs 4,520 crore into the accounts of the farmers for the Rabi 2025-26 marketing season.

Out of the total paddy procured, 9 lakh tonne is of fine grain variety and 21 lakh tonne is of coarse grain variety.

Out of the 8,575 Paddy Procurement Centers (PPC) operating, 4,350 PPCs are being run by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), 3,563 through Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP), and 662 PPCs through other allied societies.

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The Civil Supplies Department has made ready 18.6 crore gunny bags and tarpaulins at the PPCS.

A total of 11,500 vehicles, including lorries, DCMs and tractors, were being commissioned to transport the lifted paddy directly to the rice mills. Special officers have been stationed at the PPCs and rice mills to ensure transparency in the entire process.

The wages for the hamalis lifting the paddy-filled gunny bags have been increased to Rs 17 per quintal to prevent a shortage of workers.

In another significant development, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has agreed to allot 10 lakh tonne parboiled rice for the Kharif 2025-26 marketing season.

If the farmers have any issues in the procurement of paddy, they can dial the helpline number 1967 to register their grievance for redressal.