Speedup wetland protection measures: Telangana min to officials

Hyderabad: Konda Surekha, Telangana’s Minister for Forests and Environment, on Tuesday directed officials to accelerate wetland conservation efforts and fast-track the official notification process for identified wetlands across the state.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the State Wetland Authority held at the Secretariat. Officials informed the minister that boundary demarcation has been completed for 4,023 wetlands out of the 12,249 wetlands identified statewide.

According to officials, draft notification proposals have been prepared for 28 wetlands, including major wetland areas located in Khammam, Jagtial, and Nizamabad districts.

Reviewing the progress, Surekha instructed officials to expedite joint surveys in the remaining areas in coordination with the Irrigation and Revenue departments to ensure timely conservation and protection measures.

Wetlands are areas where water covers the soil either permanently or seasonally, including lakes, marshes, ponds, rivers, and reservoirs. Environmental experts consider them among the most productive ecosystems as they help recharge groundwater, reduce flooding, improve water quality, and provide habitat for birds, fish, and other wildlife.

They also play a key role in climate regulation and support livelihoods dependent on water resources.

On Manjira Wildlife Sanctuary

The meeting also discussed the proposal to secure Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary recognition as a Ramsar Convention site of international importance.

Officials informed the minister that the proposal is currently awaiting final remarks from the Irrigation Department and would subsequently be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Forest Department Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, PCCF and HoFF Dr. Suvarna, and PCCF (Wildlife) Vinay Kumar were among the senior officials present at the meeting.