Does ‘Jai Shri Ram’ make coins rain from above?: Telangana Minister attacks BJP

Accusing BJP leaders of doing nothing, she asked why they hadn't pressed New Delhi for funds owed to Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 5th May 2026 5:09 pm IST|   Updated: 5th May 2026 6:54 pm IST
Konda Surekha making a speech during a political protest, with
Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday, May 5, launched a stinging attack on the BJP, asking what ordinary people in Warangal have gained from the party’s meetings beyond religious slogans and token visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Does saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ make coins rain from above? Are people getting any schemes because of it?” the senior Congress leader and Warangal East MLA said, taking direct aim at what she called performative politics with zero delivery.

Surekha accused the BJP of running empty meetings. Modi arrives, delivers a few lines in Hindi, the crowd chants “Jai Shri Ram,” and everyone goes home. Meanwhile, she said, crores in central funds legitimately owed to Telangana remain stuck in New Delhi.

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She alleged that BJP MPs from Telangana have done nothing to push for these pending funds, and that the party’s own district president has shown no urgency in demanding what the state is owed.

The remarks reflect a growing frustration within the Telangana Congress over what it sees as the Centre’s step-motherly treatment of the state, with funds delayed, projects stalled, and BJP MPs from Telangana going along quietly rather than pressing their own party’s government in Delhi.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 5th May 2026 5:09 pm IST|   Updated: 5th May 2026 6:54 pm IST

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