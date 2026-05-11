Ranveer Singh exposed? Ex-teammate drops truth bomb

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is known for his larger-than-life energy, wild charm and that full-power Bollywood boy image. But a recent Instagram post by a woman claiming to have handled his social media has now made the internet pause and ask one thing: was the experience very different behind the scenes?

In her post, Navya Chaturvedi shared that she had just started working in Mumbai in 2022 when her agency onboarded Ranveer Singh as a client. With no prior experience in celebrity management, she admitted she “jumped at it” because, honestly, who wouldn’t?

But the dreamy opportunity, according to her, came with a reality check. She wrote that what she did not see coming was how much the work would drain her, adding that being at the right place at the right time is not always enough.

The part that really caught attention was when she listed what she wished she had done differently: “Prepared more, celebrated less,” and more importantly, “Seen him as a client, not my favourite actor.”

That one line was enough for the comments section to explode. While some felt she was simply talking about burnout and professional learning, others wondered if she was hinting that Ranveer’s off-screen personality was not what she expected as a fan.

However, Navya has not directly accused Ranveer of being rude or difficult. Her post reads more like a lesson from a young professional who got too close to the idea of working with her favourite star, only to realise that fandom and work do not mix easily.

Still, on the internet, cryptic posts rarely stay harmless. And when the name involved is Ranveer Singh, even one vague line is enough to start a full-blown debate.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is reportedly gearing up for big-ticket projects, Jai Mehta’s Pralay, while buzz around the Dhurandhar franchise also continues. So, even as this post sparks chatter online, Ranveer’s film slate remains loaded.