Videos: Salman Khan breaks down at friend’s funeral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is mourning the loss of a dear friend. Kumod Raney, who shared a close bond with the Khan family for several decades, passed away in Mumbai on June 9. The news has left Salman and his family heartbroken, with emotional moments from the funeral now going viral on social media.

Several videos from the cremation centre in Santacruz, Mumbai, have surfaced online, showing Salman Khan visibly devastated as he arrived to pay his final respects. In one particularly emotional clip, the actor is seen breaking down near his car, struggling to hold back tears as he hugs person standing beside him. The heartbreaking visuals have deeply moved fans across the internet.

Another video from the funeral proceedings shows Salman’s nephews, Nirvaan Khan and Arhaan Khan, overcome with grief. Their emotional reactions have led many to believe that Kumod Raney was not just a family friend but someone who held a truly special place in the Khan family’s lives.

The entire Khan clan came together to bid their final goodbye to Kumod Raney. Salman was accompanied by his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, while family matriarch Salma Khan and veteran actress Helen were also present at the cremation site. Their presence reflected the deep bond they shared with the late entrepreneur.

Kumod Raney was a well-known entrepreneur and the founder of Reign Beauty Bar in Dubai. Beyond his professional achievements, he was known to be a long-time confidant and close friend of the Khan family, maintaining a relationship that spanned many years.

While Salman Khan has often kept his personal emotions away from the public eye, the videos from the funeral offered a rare glimpse into the actor’s vulnerability during an immensely difficult time. Fans have since flooded social media with messages of condolence and support for Salman and his loved ones.