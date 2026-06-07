Holidays extended for schools in Hyderabad, other districts

Hyderabad: The summer holidays for all government and private schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have been extended.

The Telangana School Education Department has revised the reopening date for schools for the academic year 2026-27.

Three more holidays for schools in Hyderabad, other districts

As per the latest orders issued by the Director of School Education, schools in the state will now reopen on June 15 instead of June 12.

The decision was taken after the government received several representations from different stakeholders requesting a change in the reopening date.

According to the order, June 13 and June 14 fall on the Second Saturday and Sunday. Considering this, the government decided that reopening schools on June 15 would be more appropriate.

Working day announced to compensate for academic time

To make up for the academic time lost due to the postponement, the School Education Department has declared July 11, which falls on the Second Saturday, as a regular working day instead of a holiday for all government and private schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The department said this step is necessary to ensure that the prescribed instructional days under the Academic Calendar 2026-27 are maintained.

The Director of School Education has instructed all concerned officials, including Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers, to take necessary action and communicate the revised schedule to all schools under their jurisdiction.

The order applies to all government and private schools under the School Education Department across Telangana.