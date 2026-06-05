Who is real-life Peddi pehelwan? Truth behind Ram Charan’s role

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s latest film Peddi has become one of the most talked-about movies of the year. While audiences are enjoying the sports drama on the big screen, many are now curious about one question, is Peddi based on a real person?

The answer is yes, but only partly. Director Buchi Babu Sana has confirmed that the character was inspired by a real-life youngster named Peddi Raju from his hometown.

Who Was the Real-Life Peddi Raju?

According to Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi Raju came from a poor family and worked as a daily wage labourer to support his household. Despite his difficult background, he had an extraordinary talent for sports.

He was known for his skills in games like cricket, basketball, and volleyball. Locals believed he could change the result of a match single-handedly. His talent was so respected that village teams would often pay him to play for them instead of going to work.

Is Peddi a Biopic?

No, Peddi is not a biopic.

While the film takes inspiration from Peddi Raju’s personality, sporting talent, and determination, the overall story has been fictionalised for cinema. Buchi Babu Sana has clearly stated that many elements were added to create a larger and more dramatic narrative suitable for the big screen.

Why Did Buchi Babu Sana Choose Peddi Raju?

The director felt that Peddi Raju’s life had all the qualities of a powerful movie character. His struggle, natural talent, and fighting spirit left a lasting impression on him.

Buchi Babu revealed that watching the young athlete overcome challenges inspired him to build the foundation of Peddiaround his journey. Over time, that inspiration evolved into the character now played by Ram Charan.

What Is Ram Charan’s Role in Peddi?

In the film, Ram Charan plays Peddi Pehelwan, a rugged village athlete who faces personal and social challenges while pursuing success through sports. The character represents resilience, ambition, and the desire to earn recognition despite difficult circumstances.

The real story behind Peddi begins with Peddi Raju, a gifted village sportsman whose life inspired director Buchi Babu Sana. However, the movie is not a direct retelling of his life. Instead, it is a fictional sports drama inspired by real experiences, transformed into a powerful cinematic story for audiences across India.